Jackson Center Electric customers can get $75 for recycling eligible appliance

JACKSON CENTER — For a limited time, Efficiency Smart is offering Jackson Center Municipal Electric System customers a $75 reward for responsibly recycling an eligible refrigerator, freezer, window air conditioner, or dehumidifier.

Jackson Center electric customers can schedule a free pickup of their appliances through Sept. 30. All units must be in working condition to be eligible for pickup, and there is a limit of four appliances per household, per year.

In addition to the $75 for each unit responsibly recycled, residents will also save on their electric bill from no longer running an older appliance.

Jackson Center Municipal Electric System customers can schedule their free pickup by calling Efficiency Smart at 877-889-3777 or by visiting www.efficiencysmart.org/jackson-center-ohio and selecting “Appliance Recycling Rewards.”