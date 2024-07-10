Photo: Police detain man

A Sidney police officer, left to right, pats down a handcuffed suspect as another officer holds a wad of cash while talking to the man. Another man holds out one of his shoes as a Sidney police officer looks inside his other shoe. The police stopped the men at around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday in the Subway restaurant parking lot located on West Michigan Street. The man in handcuffs was then loaded into a Sidney police cruiser.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News