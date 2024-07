Sidney firefighters speak to a woman in the front passenger side of a vehicle that was involved in a two vehicle crash at the intersection of county road 25a and Mason Road at around 1:25 p.m. on Wednesday. Injuries were reported. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Anna Rescue also responded. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies respond to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of county road 25a and Mason Road at around 1:25 p.m. on Wednesday. Injuries were reported. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney firefighters speak to a woman in the front passenger side of a vehicle that was involved in a two vehicle crash at the intersection of county road 25a and Mason Road at around 1:25 p.m. on Wednesday. Injuries were reported. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Anna Rescue also responded.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies respond to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of county road 25a and Mason Road at around 1:25 p.m. on Wednesday. Injuries were reported.