Blood drive to be held at American Legion Tuesday

SIDNEY — Solvita is sponsoring a blood drive from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Sidney American Legion Post 217, which is located at 1265 North Fourth Street.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St.

As of July 1, everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” beach towel and will be automatically entered in the drawing for two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Nov. 3 show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.