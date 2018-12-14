Laying the foundation

Ron Lange, of St. Henry, was part of a crew that poured the concrete floor Friday, Dec. 14 for the new Shelby County Animal Shelter being built on Gearhart Road. The shimmer of water could be seen on the newly poured concrete from morning rain making for wet work. SCARF has been raising money for the project with help from big and small donors.

Ron Lange, of St. Henry, was part of a crew that poured the concrete floor Friday, Dec. 14 for the new Shelby County Animal Shelter being built on Gearhart Road. The shimmer of water could be seen on the newly poured concrete from morning rain making for wet work. SCARF has been raising money for the project with help from big and small donors. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_SDN121518Concrete-1.jpg Ron Lange, of St. Henry, was part of a crew that poured the concrete floor Friday, Dec. 14 for the new Shelby County Animal Shelter being built on Gearhart Road. The shimmer of water could be seen on the newly poured concrete from morning rain making for wet work. SCARF has been raising money for the project with help from big and small donors. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News