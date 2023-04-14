‘Groovy Nights’ theme of Fairlawn prom

SIDNEY — Fairlawn Local Schools is announcing their 2023 prom “Groovy Nights,” a theme that was inspired by a night of bright colors and fun disco.

The festivities will be held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds in the beige building on April 22. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and Vic’s Country Cooking will provide a catered dinner at 6:30 p.m. Music and dancing to follow by D.J. John Newcomb. A ceremony of crowning the 2023 king and queen will be held at 9 p.m.

The junior parents will be hosting an after-prom party at Bel Mar Lanes, which will include games and prizes for all Fairlawn juniors and seniors in attendance. After prom will be a lock in, you must be there no later than 11:15 p.m. After prom will be held from 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Students must be present the entire time to be eligible for prizes.

The queen candidates for this year’s Groovy Prom are Meredith Hageman, daughter of Jason and Gretchen Hageman, Emily Lessing, daughter of Kirk and Amy Dicke, Darcy Maxson daughter of Mike and Liz Maxson and Victoria Sibert, daughter of Ryan and Amanda Sibert.

The king candidates are Levi Barthauer, son of Jeremy and Lynda Barthauer, Jackson Huelskamp, son of Jack and Jenny Huelskamp, Ethan Jones, son of Eric and Amy Jones, and Zayne Maddy son of Mitch and Mandy Maddy.

Jessie Abke and Gauge Sharrock were 2022’s queen and king. They will be returning for the crowning ceremony