Marker dedication planned

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society will dedicate the county’s newest historical marker on Saturday, May 13, 10 am, at the Wapakoneta Museum, 206 W. Main Street. The marker honors the building’s listing in the National Register of Historic Places. The brief outdoor event is free and open to the public.

Although the Wapakoneta Museum has been included in the National Register for nearly four decades, no exterior sign has ever indicated its origins as the First Presbyterian Church, constructed in 1861-62. The Historical Society applied to the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, and was provided the funding necessary to cast a marker. The marker was produced by Sewah Studies, Marietta, Ohio, the company that also casts Ohio Historical Markers.

The building is a rare example of Greek Revival-style architecture in west-central Ohio. Acquired by the society in 1997 after also serving as the Wapakoneta Woman’s Club for many years, the building was subsequently converted into a museum, used to conserve and exhibit irreplaceable artifacts about Auglaize County history.

“We’re so pleased to be able to highlight and honor our local history. This marker will remind both local residents and many visitors about this important chapter in the county’s story,” said county Historical Society administrator Rachel Barber.

About the Pomeroy Foundation

The William G. Pomeroy Foundation is a private institution based in Syracuse, New York. is committed to supporting the celebration and preservation of community history The Pomeroy Foundation provides grants to obtain signage in the form of roadside markers and plaques. Since 2006, the organization has funded more than 1,200 signs across the United States, all the way to Alaska. It has grown to offer eight different marker programs.

About the Historical Society

Founded in 1963, the Auglaize County Historical Society collects, preserves, interprets, and shares the history of Auglaize County, enriching lives by connecting people and communities to the past and to each other.

For more information about this event or the Auglaize County Historical Society, contact [email protected] or 419-738-9328. The Auglaize County Historical Society is also on Facebook.