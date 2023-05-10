Willman receives degree

COLUMBUS — Drew Willman of Sidney, has graduated from Ohio Dominican University with a/an Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies. Willman was among 174 students who earned their degree following the spring 2023 semester.

