HOUSTON — Donations and the awarding of supplemental contracts were approved during the May 15 meeting of the Hardin-Houston Local Schools Board of Education.

The board approved two donations from Rebecca Brumbaugh. She donated $5,000 to the athletic fund and $5,000 to the music department.

One-year supplemental contracts for the 2023-2024 school year were awarded to Lauren Vagedes, elementary volleyball coordinator, Caleb Fledderjohann, varsity boys basketball, Zach Freeling, varsity boys basketball assistant, Steve Mowery, junior varsity boys basketball, Kennedy Hickman, eighth-grade boys basketball, Caleb Fledderjohann, elementary boys basketball, Brian Gillespie, Varsity girls basketball, Angela Ahrens, junior varsity girls basketball, Madison Curtner, eighth-grade girls basektball, Jill York, yearbook adviser, Jill York, fall play director, Jill York, spring play director, Emily Barga, pep band director, Stephanie Merickel, high school Student Council, Katy Koverman, elementary Student Council, Cara Kellersmith, elementary Student Council, Scott Bayless, Academia adviser, Jenni Paulus, LPDC Representative, Jenni Paulus, Power of the Pen grade 7, Andrea Wintrow, Just Write, Tina Mertz, junior class adviser, Gina Maier, junior class adviser, Cara Kellersmith, Environmental Awareness Club adviser, Janet McClurg, Performing Arts Club adviser, Danielle Poeppleman, Phillip Abbott Honor Society adviser, Deanna Chappie, Spanish Circle, Samantha Stephens, elementary musical and Tina Mertz, faculty manager.

In other business, the board:

• Approved NEOLA policies.

• Employed Kyle Borchers as a 7-12 English teacher for the 2023-24 school year.

• Employed Karen Hardin as a summer custodian.

• Approved service agreements with the Midwest Regional ESC for the 2023-2024 school year for technology teacher, Title IX coordinator services, instructional assistant, floating substitute teacher and gifted intervention specialist.

• Approved the five-year forecast.

• Approved staff members for Summer School: teachers, Scott Bayless, Sandy Heitkamp, Jane Borchers and Jenni Paulus; and aides, Dana Anthony and Stephanie Duncum.

• Approved summer camps and overnight out of state trip for students; youth volleyball, May 22-25, 5:30-7 p.m.; high school volleyball, July 24, 5-8 p.m.; high school volleyball, July 25, 8:30-11:30 a.m.; boys basketball, May 30-June 1, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; girls basketball, May 31-June 2, 5-7 p.m.; FFA camp, July 10-14; and FCCLA National Conference, July 2-7.

• Approved Brian Helman as a seventh-grade volunteer boys basketball coach, for the 2023-24 school year.

• Approved the updated certified substitute list provided by the Midwest Regional ESC.

• Approved the Memorandum of Understanding with Hardin-Houston Education Association.

• Approved a Service Agreement with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for a Home Instruction Tutor for the 2022-23 school year.

• Adjourned to executive session to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion or compensation of an employee or the investigation of charges against the employee official, licensee, or student unless the employee, official, licensee, or student requests a public hearing and to consider matters required to be kept confidential by federal law or state statues.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 19, 2023, at 7 p.m. in the media center.