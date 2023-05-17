NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen High School graduation ceremony will begin with a Baccalaureate at 1:30 p.m., May 21, 2023, at the James F. Dicke Auditorium at the high school. Commencement will follow at 2:30 p.m., May 21, 2023, in the New Bremen High School gym.

The class valedictorian is Dylan Robert Bambauer. A senior at New Bremen, he is preparing to pursue a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and minoring in business at the University of Dayton. He is the son of Rob and Michele Bambauer. He has been a three sports athlete throughout high school participating in football, basketball and track. He has focused on agriculture through participation in FFA and 4-H while serving as the vice president for the Buckeye Hustlers 4-H Club.

Bambauer also serves in leadership roles as president of the National Honor Society and he is on Student Government and Junior District Leadership Team. Other clubs and activities he participates in are Science Club, Business Club, and Holy Redeemer Youth Group. He is the owner and operator of Dylan’s Campfire Wood. In his spare time, he enjoys playing piano, playing cards with friends and going fishing.

The class salutatorian is Alexandra Louise Steinke. A senior at New Bremen High School, she lives in Wapakoneta. Through her high school years, she has been involved in choir, band, Spanish Club, National Honor Society, and her church youth group as well as being a student tutor. She is the president of the Rotary Interact Club and co-captain of the Scholastic Team. For all four years of high school, She has been a member of the varsity bowling team at New Bremen. After graduating, she plans to continue her academic and athletic career at Ohio Northern University where she will major in psychology.

The class song is “Life is a Highway” by Tom Cochrane and performed by Rascal Flatts. The class motto is “We eat losers for breakfast” by Lightning McQueen From “Cars.” The class flower is the lucky bamboo.

Members of Student Government are Dylan Bambauer, Kai Eastham, Maverick Nelson, Abigale Powers, Megan Reinhart, Lillian Rindler and Megan Ritter.

The 67 members of the New Bremen High School Class of 2023 are Kylie Nicole Arling, Dylan Robert Bambauer, Patrick Thomas Bernhold, Chase Allen Bertke, Erika Lynn Brown, Aiden Bryce Cox, Adrian Lee Dreffer, Molly May Dues, Kai Nicholas Eastham, Carter Owen Elking, Evan William Eyink, Kendyll Addison Fear, Luke Michael Garman, Aiden Phillip Grant, Natalie Olivia Gregg, Allison Nicole Hays, James Steven Hemmelgarn, Alexander Ryan Homan, David James Homan, Lauren Marie Homan, Troy Franklin Homan, Anni Jiang Grace Abigail Tebbe, Gianna Carisma Johnson, Brooklyn Ann Kremer, Dylan Joseph Kremer, Matthew Stephen Longfellow Jr., Mitchell Colston Molaskey, William Michael Murray.

Also, Maverick James Nelson, Ella Marie Pape, Rianna Lynn Paul, Gavin Robyn Pleiman, Aaron Jonathan Poeppelman, Abigale Jacqueline Powers, Cole David Powers, Megan Louise Reinhart, Lillian Rose Rindler, Megan Elizabeth Ritter, Benjamin Adam Sailer, Hunter David Schaefer, Cooper Ryan Scheib, Mia Katherine Schmitmeyer, Gavin Xavier Schrader, Jason Eric Schroer, Olivia Marie Schwartz, David Michael Simon, Gavin David Skinner, Marcus James Speelman, Gavin Joseph Spragg, Alexandra Louise Steinke, Lucas James Steinke, Blake Michael Suchland, Chandee Marie Suchland, Journey Joy Suchland, Will Thomas Suchland, Devan Michael Thobe, Zachary Michael Timmerman, Logan Craemer Topp, Carlos Ivan Velasco, Maryssa Ann Warnecke, McKenzie Kay Waterman, Caroline May Whitlatch, Bridget Laura Wilson, Alysa Jane Wissman, Ethan Eugene Yingling and Jonathan David Zimpfer.