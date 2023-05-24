New health commissioner, diector of nursing named

Greve Greve Lentz Lentz

SIDNEY — A new health commissioner has been named for the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department. A new director of nursing and Board of Health member have also been announced.

The Board of Health appointed Erica Lentz, MSN, RN as health commissioner at the April 19 Board of Health meeting. Lentz has been with the health department since 2016 and has served as the director of nursing since 2017 and the deputy health commissioner since 2022. She received her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Purdue University and Masters in Science in Nursing with an Emphasis on Public Health from Grand Canyon University.

“I’m excited to be continuing this next chapter with my employment at the health department. I’ve learned a lot since I first started at the health department as a public health nurse; and, then as the director of nursing. There are a lot of services the health department has to offer the community and we hope to continue to improve upon those services. We are forming new partnerships and collaborations to help improve the health of our community,” said Lentz. “We have recently formed a Community Health Coalition that consists of community members and health partners working on a Health Needs Assessment and Improvement Plan for Shelby County. I’m also really proud of the work we’ve done with the Safe Communities Coalition. Community partnerships are an important priority for me as we continue to move forward in helping our community improve health.”

Teri Greve, RN was hired as the director of nursing effective May 8, 2023. Greve has been an essential part of the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department since 2004 and has served in many roles and positions within the health department, including infectious disease, school nursing, and home visiting. She brings to her position a wealth of public health knowledge and expertise.

“I would like to thank everyone for their warm wishes as I transition into this new role,” said Greve. “We have a great group of nurses that care about their clients and the students they provide health services to in our schools. I am honored to serve in this leadership position at the health department.”

The District Advisory Council appointed Shelby Pence, RN, BSN as a Board of Health member at a special meeting held on May 15. The Board of Health consists of five members. Other members of the board include President Aaron Sargeant, DVM, PhD, DACVP, Vice President Ted Holthaus, MBA, PAS, Bill Ankney and Matthew Vasko, MD.

The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department offers a wide range of services including public health nursing, school nursing, immunizations, new borne home visiting program, Women Infant Children (WIC), environmental health programs, birth and death certificates (vital statistics), Bureau for Children with Medical Handicaps, and emergency preparedness. The health department is also part of many community coalitions that work to improve the health, safety, and lives of Shelby County residents including the Safe Communities Coalition, Family Children First Counsel, the Shelby County Health Coalition, the Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC), the Shelby County Healthcare Preparedness Coalition and many others. The mission of the health department is to prevent illness, promote health, and protect those who live, work, and visit the community. The health department is located at 202 W. Poplar St., Sidney OH45365. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4 .pm. For more information on Health Department services, visit the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department’s Facebook page, its website at www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org or call 937-498-7249.