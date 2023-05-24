Ohio’s Hospice to host virtual hiring event

DAYTON — Ohio’s Hospice is offering a Virtual RN Hiring Event May 30-31, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., for nurses who are interested in joining a mission that matters. The not-for-profit hospice organization is interviewing applicants for 60 RN positions across the state of Ohio.

The Virtual RN Hiring Event offers a unique opportunity for individuals interested in a fulfilling hospice career to connect directly with recruiters and hiring managers. By participating, attendees can gain valuable insights into the available RN positions and learn more about a career at Ohio’s Hospice.

For more information and to register, visit: www.OhiosHospice.org/Event/Virtual-Rn-Hiring-Event/ To review a list of positions, visit: www.OhiosHospice.org/Careers.

Some of the available positions include admissions RNs, RN care managers, extended hours RNs, Hospice House/Inpatient Care Center RNs and call center RNs.

“We are inviting RNs to join a mission that matters. At Ohio’s Hospice, our RNs make a difference in the lives of the patients and families we are honored and privileged to serve each and every day,” said Brandi Barlow, vice president of administration at Ohio’s Hospice. “We are seeking professional RNs who have a heart for hospice and are willing to bring their passion for caring to our organization. As a member of our team, they will have a chance to impact many lives, find deeper meaning in their work, and rediscover why they chose the nursing profession.”

Ohio’s Hospice is a partnership of mission-driven, not-for-profit hospices in Ohio committed to a shared vision of strengthening and preserving community-based hospices. Members of Ohio’s Hospice share the values of serving each patient in an atmosphere of hospitality, respect and caring; attending to the social, physical and spiritual needs of each person we are privileged to serve; preserving and enhancing patient dignity; celebrating the life of each individual we serve; and reducing unnecessary suffering in the communities we serve.

Affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice include: Community Care Hospice, Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice, Ohio’s Hospice at United Church Homes, Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, Ohio’s Hospice Loving Care, Ohio’s Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, Ohio’s Hospice of Central Ohio, Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County and Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County.