Rhodes State award degrees

LIMA – Rhodes State College awarded associate degrees to area graduates following spring semester 2023.

Local students receiving degrees were:

Anna: Susan Marie Jones, Dental Hygiene; and Lydia Mae Zimpfer, Health Care Technology

Fort Loramie: Abby Nichole Barhorst, Dental Hygiene

Maria Stein: Kelsey Marie Koenig, Physical Therapist Assistant; and Garrett Edward Pleiman, with honors, Mechanical Engineering Tech

Minster: Emma Claire Olberding, Radiographic Imaging

Osgood: Madison Lee Winner, Physical Therapist Assistant

Quincy: Ajay Walker Stapleton, Radiographic Imaging; Hannah Lynn Homan, with honors, Radiographic Imaging; and Colleen Mary Meyer, Dental Hygiene

Sidney: Cynthia Kay Larger, with honors, Occupational Therapy Assistant; and Amber Marie Miller, Associate of Science