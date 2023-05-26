Track and field roundup: Area athletes earn state berths

Fort Loramie’s Ryan Hoelscher clears the bar during boys high jump in the Division III regional meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Hoelscher cleared 6-1 on his second try and finished first, edging Fairlawn’s Trey Sparks, who cleared the height on his third try and finished second. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Katie McFarland competes girls pole vault during the Division III regional meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. McFarland finished first by clearing 12-7. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Justin Richards runs the boys 100-meter dash in the Division III regional meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Richards finished first in 10.87 and also finished first in long jump. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Kellen Reichert runs in the boys 1,600-meter run during the Division III regional meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Reichert finished first in 4:20 and also finished first in the 3,200 run. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Alaina Mann competes in the 1,600-meter run during the Division III regional meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Fairlawn’s Addison Swearingin competes in girls 400-meter dash during the Division III regional meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Houston’s Emilee Earl competes in girls discus during the Division III regional meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Anna’s Chase Murray, right, hands the baton to Xavier McEldowney during the boys 4x200 meter relay in the Division III regional meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Fort Loramie’s Ariel Heitkamp competes in girls 300-meter hurdles during the Division III regional meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Heitkamp finished third in 46.53 to earn a state berth, and also was a part of the 4x200 relay, which finished second and earned a state berth. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

TROY — Area track and field athletes earned state berths during regional meets, which were held Wednesday and Friday.

Some field finals were held on Wednesday, as well as the 4×800 relay finals. All other finals were held Friday.

Anna’s Justin Richards and Jackson Center’s Kellen Reichert were highlights in the Division III meet at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Richards finished first in the 100-meter dash in 10.87 and also finished first in long jump with a leap of 22-1.

Reichert finished first in the 1,600 run in 4:20 and first in the 3,200 run in 9:27.

Fort Loramie’s Ryan Hoelscher finished first in high jump by clearing 6 feet, 1 inch on his second try. He edged out Fairlawn’s Trey Sparks, who cleared it on his third try and finished second. Both missed three tries at 6-2.

They, and all area athletes who qualified, will compete at the state meet, which is scheduled to be held this coming Friday and Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus.

The top four finishers in each event earned state berths. In addition, the next two best finishers of all regionals across the state in each event will also earn state berths.

Among other highlights for Anna’s boys, the 4×100 relay of Xavier McEldowney, Ben McDermott, Justin Richards and Grant Carity finished second in 43.74 and the 4×200 relay of Chase Murray, McEldowney, McDermott and Richards finished second in 1:31.04.

Among other highlights for Fort Loramie, Frank Rethman finished second in the 800 run in 1:58. Luke Holthaus finished fourth in pole vault by clearing 13-8.

Anna’s boys squad finished second in team standings with 41 points, 31 behind first-place Marion Local.

Minster’s 4×800 relay of Ryan Halpin, Will Knapke, Nick Prenger and Jack Grieshop finished third in 8:14.41. Will Frimel finished third in shot put with a throw of 50-10.75 and Grieshop finished fourth in the 800 run in 1:58.

Mann, McFarland earn first-place finishes in D-III girls regional meet

Botkins’ Alaina Mann and Lehman Catholic’s Katie McFarland both finished first in events in the Div. III meet at Troy Memorial Stadium and are among over a dozen area girls to earn state berths.

Mann finished first in the 1,600 run in 5:11 and first in the 3,200 run in 11:26, while teammate Brittany Arnold finished second in the 3,200 in 11:29.

McFarland finished first in pole vault by clearing 12-7. Lehman’s Caroline Wesner finished second in long jump with a leap of 17-6.75. The 4×100 relay of Mara O’Leary, Wesner, Kailee Rank and McFarland finished third in 51.01.

Among other highlights for Botkins, Jana Metz finished third in discus with a throw of 111-0 and Sophia Bajwa finished fourth in pole vault by clearing 10-0. The 4×800 relay of Mann, Grace Gutman, Addison Blindauer and Arnold finished fourth in 9:46.

Fort Loramie’s 4×100 relay of Sunni Voisard, Audrey Wrasman, Taylor Schmitmeyer and Izzy Meyer finished second in 50.77 and the 4×200 relay of Ariel Heitkamp, Schmitmeyer, Meyer and Voisard finished second in 1:45.95.

Fort Loramie’s 4×400 relay of Harley Eilerman, Ella Boerger, Schmitmeyer and Heitkamp finished second in 4:08 and the 4×800 relay of Camille Borchers, Colleen Borchers, Lauren Moore and Mylee Shatto finished second in 9:40.

Heitkamp finished third in the 300 hurdles in 46.53.

Fairlawn’s Addison Swearingen finished second in the 100 dash in 12.43, second in the 400 dash in 58.66 and fourth in the 200 dash in 26.11.

Anna’s 4×200 relay of Ava Reed, Chelsea McEldowney, Victoria Heitkamp and Brooke Metzler finished fourth in 1:47.59.

Houston’s Emilee Earl finished second in shot put with a throw of 37-8, third in pole vault by clearing 10-8 and fourth in discus with a throw of 109-1.

Minster’s girls squad finished first with 88 points, while Fort Loramie was second with 47.5 and Botkins was third with 47.

Minster’s 4×100 relay, 4×200 relay, 4×400 relay and 4×800 relay each finished first, besting neighboring rival Fort Loramie, which was second in each.

The 4×100 relay of Keri Heckman, Kylie Williams, Anna Kohne and Anna Larger finished first in 50.68 and the 4×200 relay of Williams, Larger, Cameo Cedarleaf and Heckman finished first in 1:45.49.

The 4×400 relay of Heckman, Cedarleaf, Ava Stammen and Taylor Roth finished first in 4:06. The 4×800 relay of Margaret Hemmelgarn, Annie Hemmelgarn, Maria Niekamp and Roth finished first in 9:29, over 10 seconds ahead of Fort Loramie.

Roth finished first in the 800 run in 2:15. Cedarleaf finished third in the 400 dash in 59.52, Margaret Hemmelgarn finished fourth in the 1,600 in 5:15 and Neikamp finished third in the 3,200 in 11:35. Kayla Lamm finished third in high jump by clearing 5-3.

Sidney’s Guinther earns berth in D-I state meet

Sidney’s Garrett Guinther finished first in pole vault in the Division I regional meet on Wednesday at Wayne High School to earn his second consecutive state berth.

Guinther, a sophomore, cleared 14-4 on his second try, then cleared 14-8, 15-0 and 15-4 on his first tries. He missed three tries at 15-8.

