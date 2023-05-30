Historical Society to unveil new hospital display

ST. MARYS — The Auglaize County Historical Society will unveil its expanded exhibit about Joint Township District Memorial Hospital on Sunday, June 11, at 1:30 p.m. at the Daniel Mooney Museum, 223 S. Main St., St. Marys. The event is free and open to the public. The expanded exhibit coincides with the 70th anniversary of the hospital, the 175th anniversary of Auglaize County, and bicentennial of St. Marys. The Mooney Museum will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on June 11. Refreshments will also be provided as part of the event.

As the hospital’s website explains, “At the height of the Second World War, the local chapter of the American Legion saw the rising need for an area hospital in the Grand Lake Region. Soon after, a large-scale effort was started by community leaders to build and establish a medical center for the people of St. Marys, Noble, German, and Jackson Townships. Joint Township District Memorial Hospital opened its doors on May 5, 1953. At the time, the one-story facility housed 50 beds and employed 30 staff members. Today, the hospital has grown to include more than 800 medical professionals, 150 physicians, 12 affiliates and 10 Centers of Excellence, but its commitment to providing exceptional quality medical care continues.”

“Joint Township Hospital is one of the most important institutions in Auglaize County. We’re pleased to expand our exhibit about the hospital during this important multi-anniversary year., and we sincerely thank the hospital’s foundation for its assistance with this initiative,” said Historical Society administrator Rachel Barber.