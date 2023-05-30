Goodes

WAPAKONETA — First on the Moon Inc., has announced the winner of its most recent Utility Box Art contest is Andie Goodes. Andie’s image depicts a father and his young son watching the lift off of a rocket.

Her art will be used to create a vinyl wrap for the utility box on Willipie Street adjacent to Hearn Law Office (5 Willipie Street); the installation will also include factoids provided by the Armstrong Museum about rockets and their role in space flight. The art will be installed by July 2023, in time for the 54th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing. The project is made possible through the support of the Wapakoneta Area Community Foundation.

A 2021 graduate of Wapakoneta High School, Goodes now attends The Ohio State University where she is majoring in Art and Technology. She uses multiple media such as digital art, ceramics, and sculpture to convey her messages. Most recently, her short animated film was exhibited at the Columbus Museum of Art. She is on track to graduate OSU in 2025 and hopes to find a job in the film industry or as a freelance artist.