Hospice fundraiser raises funds, receives community support

ST. MARYS — Grand Lake Hospice has announced the success of the Minster Baseball Hospice Night, a charity baseball game held on Friday, May 5. The baseball game, against the Lima Bath Wildcats, raised funds to support the services provided by Grand Lake Hospice to the surrounding communities.

Through the generous contributions of attendees, sponsors, and volunteers, the hospice fundraiser successfully raised a total of $4,000 in funds. These funds will be used to enhance the comfort and quality of life for terminally ill patients, provide specialized medical care, and offer emotional support to patients and their families during the most challenging times.

“I watched the role Hospice played and felt this is my way of helping give back in Dad’s memory. Many other baseball families in Minster have benefitted from Hospice care over the past several years and we make mention of their names on this night,” states Minster Baseball Coach Mike Wiss.

“We are incredibly grateful to Coach Wiss and the Minster JV and Varsity teams, for their continued support through what has become an annual event,” said Julie Jacobs, executive director of the JTD Hospital Foundation. “The overwhelming support from our community reaffirms the importance of the work that Grand Lake Hospice does and the impact we have on individuals and families facing end-of-life challenges. The Minster Baseball team has contributed over $11,000 to Grand Lake Hospice since hosting their Minster Baseball Hospice Night.”

The event would not have been possible without the support of the generous Minster and other local businesses and individual sponsors, Minster Baseball Parents and numerous community volunteers. Their commitment to the cause exemplifies their strong sense of community and compassion. Organizers extend their heartfelt gratitude to those who dedicated their time and energy to this fun and exciting night of high school baseball.

Grand Lake Hospice would like to extend their deepest appreciation to everyone who participated in and supported the hospice fundraiser baseball game. Together, they have made a profound difference in the lives of those facing end-of-life challenges, and they remain committed to providing compassionate care and support to the community.

To learn more about the services that Grand Lake Hospice provides call 419-394-7434.