SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of April 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Wendy Sue Yinger, 42, of Jackson Center, was charged with lights on parked/stopped vehicle, $322 fine.

Holly Scherer, 46, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Amy Sue Neth, 45, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Leah Antoinette Stivers, 34, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jack Elmer Kohne, 19, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Emma Leeann Cotner, 21, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mark Daniel Bills, 45, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

April Fay Darner, 60, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Dustin Huber, 42, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Kevin F. Gross, 35, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Clark M. Walker, III, 22, of Danville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Dylan Anthony Thomas, 19, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Rosemary Kay Bayman, 65, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Chloe Christian Fulton, 19, of Fairborn, was charged with speeding, $235 fine.

Colman Patrick Roche, 58, of Loveland, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Deborah S. Giere, 63, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gavin D. Nichols, 35, of Botkins, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Amber Rose McNutt, 27, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Marissa Anne Sharpe, 25, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David A. Stromburg, 44, of Middletown, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael Patrick Hoglund, 44, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sandra Kay Smock, 56, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lisa M. Mays, 43, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Genavieve Joan Minch, 30, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sydney Morgan Richardson, 24, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kaitlyn A. Scherer, 23, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brian E. Taylor, 56, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nichole L. Miller, 49, of Van Wert, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Michael Lee Theriault, 55, of Hamilton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Stephanie D. Bryer, 55, of Lakeview, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Britney R. Baytops, 35, of Eastpointe, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Pamala Sue Kennedy, 54, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Danielle N. Holthaus, 30, of Maplewood, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Eugene Harrison Goings, Jr., 19, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Brandon M. Hostetter, 39, of Piqua, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Thinh Phuoc Nguyen, 45, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Susan Kay Becher, 65, of New Knoxville, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Nathaniel Schilling, 25, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding and rules/bikes/MC/snowmobiles, $286 fine.

Ricky L. Recco, 61, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

George Frazier Delavergne, 37, of Lakeview, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Leann Gepfrey, 23, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Leona F. Roe, 24, of Dublin, was charged with overtaking/passing to left, $136 fine.

Stephen S. Reese, 55, of Springfield, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $163 fine.

Noah Adkins, 23, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Aaron J. Wehrman, 38, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Andrew A. Stangel, 73, of Botkins, was charged with seat belt violation, driver, $116 fine.

Nicole Elizabeth Siegel, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Duane A. Hatcher, 64, of Lakeview, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Branda Marie Savage, 62, of Centerville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Austin Ray Sanders, 24, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Steven R. Platfoot, 63, of Botkins, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Chester A. Huffman, 50, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.