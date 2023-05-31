Don’t settle: Find the life God wants you to have

In Deuteronomy chapter 6, we read the testimony of Moses concerning the children of Israel who were in bondage in Egypt. Verses 20-23 reads, “When your son asks you in time to come, What is the meaning of the testimonies and statutes and precepts which the Lord our God has commanded you? Then you shall say to your son, we were Pharaoh’s bondmen in Egypt, and the Lord brought us out of Egypt with a mighty hand. And the Lord showed signs and wonders, great and evil, against Egypt, against Pharaoh, and all his household, before our eyes; And He brought us out from there, that He might bring us in to give us the land which He swore to give our fathers.”

Moses in this scripture is speaking of something here that I think is significant to all of us. He said “He brought us out from there,” a specific place, to them Egypt. He is reminding them, God took you out of that place, not just for the sake of being able to bring you out. He brought you out of “there,” to bring you in. In to what you may ask?

Well at this point in scripture, Israel has been brought out of Egypt and has wandered in the wilderness for 40 years. During these 40 years, God has fed them, provided water for them, kept them safe, led them by a cloud during the day, and a pillar of fire to them at night. Their shoes didn’t wear out nor did their clothing. They were walking in the provisions of God, but not the land of the promises of God.

Moses had to remind the children of Israel, God didn’t bring you out of Egypt to wander in the wilderness. The wilderness is not what the Lord promised you. He promised you a land flowing with milk and honey. He brought you out of there, so he could bring you in here. When you will allow Him to bring you into this land, you will experience much more of the goodness of God.

Many today, just like Israel, are settling for less than is rightfully theirs, not walking in the full blessings of God. If you don’t allow God to bring you in to his blessings, you will never experience Him, as He would want you to.

John 10:10 he says “I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it in abundance, to the full, ’till it overflows.”

This is the life God wants us to have, in abundance, being full and overflowing with his blessings.

The bible says that people will have a form of Godliness but know nothing of the power of God. Everything appears to be right with them and the Lord, but they are standing in the wrong place. They have not allowed God to bring them in yet.

As God said this then, He is saying to us now,

“You have compassed this mountain long enough: turn northward” (Deut 2:3)

In other words it is time to move on. It’s time for you to leave the wilderness, and time for you to walk in the land that was promised to you.

Those that don’t allow God to bring them in, are the ones stuck in the status quo. Never wanting or expecting anything more than what they have grown use to.

But today I want to encourage you. Don’t settle for just being brought out. Don’t settle for the wilderness. Allow God to bring you in, into the blessings of God. Into the joy, and peace that passes all understanding, into a close relationship with Jesus. Let God bring you in to possess the land, after all, it is rightfully yours and he doesn’t want you settling for anything less. He brought you out of there so he could bring you here!

The writer is the pastor at Lighthouse Ministries of Sidney.