Link scholarship deadline extended

SIDNEY — The scholarship application deadline has been extended to June 30 for Shelby County residents pursuing a major in visual or performing arts or creative writing. The Dr. Edward and Anne Link Scholarship offers a $2,500 award.

Eligible students must have completed at least one year of college, have a GPA at least 3.0 and be working toward an Associate’s, Bachelor’s or Master’s degree. Art education is not an eligible major. Past recipients cannot receive the award a second time.

The online scholarship application may be found in the Apply for a Scholarship section of the Community Foundation of Shelby County website at commfoun.com. For information, contact Juli Smith, scholarships and grants manager at [email protected].