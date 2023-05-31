Thousands gather to celebrate the joy of human life

NEWPORT, Ky. — The 2023 Cross the Bridge for Life will take place on Sunday, June 4, in Newport, Kentucky. Thousands of people from both sides of the Ohio River will come together for a family festival and to walk across the Purple People Bridge to celebrate the beautiful gift of human life, at all its stages, regardless of age, ability or disability. The Most Rev. John C. Iffert, bishop of the Diocese of Covington, and Most Rev. Dennis M. Schnurr, archbishop of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, will all take part in the festival and walk.

The family festival will begin at 1 p.m. at Riverboat Row, in Newport. The event will be held rain or shine. Any changes to the schedule will be posted the day of the event on the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/CTBforLife/. The festival will include live music by Lee Roessler, free face painting and balloon artists. Free water, refreshments, hot dogs and t-shirts (while they last) will be available.

At 2 p.m. a 15-minute program is planned. The emcee for the event is Anna Mitchell of Sacred Heart Radio. Speakers include Bishop Iffert, Archbishop Schnurr. After the speakers, bagpipers from the Ancient Order of Hibernians will lead walkers across the Purple People Bridge along with the American Heritage Girls color guard.

The event is organized by more than 20 area pro-life organizations that work to raise awareness of the value of human life. More information about the event and the coalition of sponsors can be found at www.CrossTheBridgeForLife.org. The Diocese of Covington and Archdiocese of Cincinnati are sponsors of Cross the Bridge for Life.