Troopers: Fatalities increase over Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 22 crashes resulting in 23 deaths on Ohio’s roadways during the 2023 Memorial Day weekend according to provisional statistics. This is the highest number of traffic fatalities in Ohio since 2020 when 20 individuals were killed. The four-day reporting period began Friday, May 26, and ran through Monday, May 29.

During the reporting period, state troopers made 19,980 traffic enforcement contacts, including 399 impaired driving arrests, 233 drug arrests and 2,797 safety belt citations. In addition, the Patrol made 10,463 non-enforcement contacts including 2,107 motorist assists.

Motorists are reminded that roadway safety is a shared responsibility and are encouraged to call #677 to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving.

For a statewide breakdown of enforcement and crashes during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, visit: https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/static/links/MemorialDay2023_PIO.pdf.