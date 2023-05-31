The Upper Valley Community Orchestra will be performing a Summer Concert on Sunday, June 4, at 6:30 p.m. at The Historic Sidney Theatre, 120 W. Poplar St. Courtesy photo

SIDNEY – The Upper Valley Community Orchestra will be performing a Summer Concert on Sunday, June 4, at 6:30 p.m. at The Historic Sidney Theatre, 120 W. Poplar St.

This will be the orchestras 6th summer concert and will include selections from “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Man of Steel” along with many other songs. There will be three guest conductors joining Chief Conductor John Streb, at this concert including a spring 2023 graduate of The Ohio State University.

The UVCO was established in 2016 and includes musicians from all of Shelby County and surrounding areas. Many of the musicians are local high school students from various county schools.

Musicians participating in the concert are:

Violin I: Cindy Gardner, Joyce Jacoby, Becca Keller, Christian Academy School, Rachael Lewis

Violin II: John McVay, Debbie Mertz, Doreen Rose, Mark Schwarzman, Michelle Wilken

Viola: Kendra Krouskop-Smith, Violette Weis, homeschooled

Cello: Jane Freytag, Andy Overholser, Sidney High School, Rachel Trudeau

Bass: Franklin Streb, Avery Voress

Bassoon: Amanda Yoh

Clarinet I: Elizabeth Allenbaugh, Capital Univesity

Clarinet II: Elayna Kew, Piqua High School

Flute i/piccolo: Beth Bailey, Jane Bailey

Flute II: Marissa Berryman, Christian Academy School, Diana Blackford

French hornI: Annie Shilt

French horn II: Michael Linaberry

Oboe: Faith Lord, Christian Academy School

Trumpet I: Jonathan Millhouse

Trumpet II: Jim Vetter

Trombone I: Alex Burdiss

Trombone II: Justin Yoh

Trombone III: Nathan Epperson

Tuba: Andy Hite, John Streb

Piano/keyboard: Andrea Keller

Percussion: Hunter Croft, Loyal University New Orleans, Maureen Joines, Rick Lunz, Josalin Morris, Christian Academy School.