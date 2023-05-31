SIDNEY – The Upper Valley Community Orchestra will be performing a Summer Concert on Sunday, June 4, at 6:30 p.m. at The Historic Sidney Theatre, 120 W. Poplar St.
This will be the orchestras 6th summer concert and will include selections from “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Man of Steel” along with many other songs. There will be three guest conductors joining Chief Conductor John Streb, at this concert including a spring 2023 graduate of The Ohio State University.
The UVCO was established in 2016 and includes musicians from all of Shelby County and surrounding areas. Many of the musicians are local high school students from various county schools.
Musicians participating in the concert are:
Violin I: Cindy Gardner, Joyce Jacoby, Becca Keller, Christian Academy School, Rachael Lewis
Violin II: John McVay, Debbie Mertz, Doreen Rose, Mark Schwarzman, Michelle Wilken
Viola: Kendra Krouskop-Smith, Violette Weis, homeschooled
Cello: Jane Freytag, Andy Overholser, Sidney High School, Rachel Trudeau
Bass: Franklin Streb, Avery Voress
Bassoon: Amanda Yoh
Clarinet I: Elizabeth Allenbaugh, Capital Univesity
Clarinet II: Elayna Kew, Piqua High School
Flute i/piccolo: Beth Bailey, Jane Bailey
Flute II: Marissa Berryman, Christian Academy School, Diana Blackford
French hornI: Annie Shilt
French horn II: Michael Linaberry
Oboe: Faith Lord, Christian Academy School
Trumpet I: Jonathan Millhouse
Trumpet II: Jim Vetter
Trombone I: Alex Burdiss
Trombone II: Justin Yoh
Trombone III: Nathan Epperson
Tuba: Andy Hite, John Streb
Piano/keyboard: Andrea Keller
Percussion: Hunter Croft, Loyal University New Orleans, Maureen Joines, Rick Lunz, Josalin Morris, Christian Academy School.