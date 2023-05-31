BOTKINS — Botkins Local School had 43 students who graduated on May 21, 2023.

The class valedictorians are Kennedi Doseck, Mallory Goubeaux, Carson Motter and Johnathan Smock.

The class salutatorian is Natalia Wiley.

Botkins Schools had four students who received the Diploma with Honors: Brandt Boerger, Mallory Goubeaux, Andrew Homan and Alaina Jutte.

Botkins Schools had 23 students who received the Diploma with Distinction:

Hope Alig, Gabrielle Griffith, Carson Motter, Johnathan Smock, Ella Aufderhaar, Katelyn Kinsella, ShelbyDawn Oakes, Brady Steinke, Christian Denning, Emerson Koenig, Carter Pleiman, Leah Steinke, Lydia Dietz, Xandreah Locker, Austin Rogers, Natalia Wiley, Kennedi Doseck, Mackenzie Meadows, Noah Ruppert, Jacob Yenser, Kaitlyn Geis, Brant Metz, Keaton Schnippel.

Scholarships and grants awarded to the Botkins 2023 graduating class were:

• Hope Alig: Jerry Fogt Scholarship $1,000; Botkins Creative Arts Scholarship $750; Mandy Burden Shoup Memorial Music Award $750; Ohio Northern University Deans Scholarship $19,000 annually

• Ella Aufderhaar: Walter F. Snyder Memorial $2,100; Botkins Trojans Scholarship $2,500; The Dorothy Greve Memorial Scholarship $500; Jordan Berelsman 4-H Scholarship $500; Green & Gold Scholarship $1,000; Wright State Scholarship $1,000; OHIO FCCLA Endowment Scholarship $500; Sharon Weyant Memorial $500; Amber Dietrich Memorial $500; Auglaize County Farm Bureau $500; Botkins Young Farmers Scholarship $500

• Brandt Boerger: Louise Sheets Memorial $1,000; Ohio Northern University Klondike Award $6,000

• Kaylee Cotterman: Craft Family Scholarship $1,000; Carol Hemmert Kohnen Determination Scholarship $1,000

• Lydia Dietz: The Roggenkamp Family Scholarship $600

• Kennedi Doseck: Botkins Community Club $1,000 Louise Sheets Memorial $750; Botkins Academic Boosters Club $1,000; Botkins Athletic Boosters $500; Carol Hemmert Kohnen Leadership Award $2,750; Carolina Meyer Memorial Scholarship $1,000; Nick Welker Honorary Award $500; Ray Ford Nurses Scholarship $1,500; Pioneer Electric Scholarship $500; Bowling Green Freshman Scholarship $6,500

• Benjamin Ewry: Rachel Doseck Memorial Music Award $750

• Kaitlyn Geis: Botkins Education Foundation $1,000; Student Memorial Scholarship $500; Jeff Roberts Memorial Scholarship $500

• Mallory Goubeaux: Edward & Viola Dietz Scholarship $1,000; Botkins Academic Boosters Club $500; Botkins Creative Arts Scholarship $750; Ohio State Trustee’s Scholarship $1,000; Honda- Ohio State STEM Scholarship $3,000; Ralph J. Stolle Academic Scholarship $3,000

• Gabrielle Griffith: Findlays Merit Scholarship $15,000; Findlay First Scholarship $3,500; Donor Grant $3,000; Ohio College Opportunity Grant $4,200; Resident Grant $3,000; Undergraduate Federal Pell Grant $7,395

• Trayce Hendrickson: Nick Welker Honorary Award $500

• Andrew Homan: Trustee’s Scholarship $21,000

• Alaina Jutte: Donald and Ruth Brown Scholarship $1,000; Community Fund Scholarship $1,000; First National Bank of Botkins $500; Botkins FCCLA Scholarship $300; Nick Welker Honorary Award $500; Doseck Healthcare Scholarship $500

• Katelyn Kinsella: Botkins Class of 1999 Scholarship $500; Chase Fultz Memorial $500; Botkins Trojans Scholarship $2,500; Johnny Oellerman Memorial Scholarship $250; The Julius Greve Memorial Scholarship $500; Green and Gold Scholarship $1,500; Wright Start Scholarship $1,000; WOEF Scholarship $1,000; Botkins Young Farmers Scholarship $500; Whitetails Unlimited Scholarship $1,500; Jordan Fledderjohann Memorial Scholarship $1000

• Emerson Koenig: Carl & Phyllis Serr Family Scholarship $500; Carolina Meyer Memorial Scholarship $1,000; Emory and Nelda Koenig Family Scholarship $1,000

• Xandreah Locker: Louise Sheets Memorial $500

• Mackenzie Meadows: Team Becky Grillot Memorial Scholarship $500; Nick Welker Honorary Award $500; Ray Ford Nurses Scholarship $1,000

• Brant Metz: Carol Becker Memorial $1,000; Lacal Equipment Inc. Scholarship $500; Jeff Roberts Memorial Scholarship $500; Botkins Young Farmers Scholarship $500; IUTIS Club Scholarship $750; Harry Emley & Mary Joslin Bennett Scholarship $500

• Carson Motter: Botkins Education Foundation $1,000; Student Memorial Scholarship $750; Lacal Equipment Inc. Scholarship $500; Botkins Young Farmers Scholarship $400; BGSU Falcon Academic Scholarship $6,500; Sunrise Cooperative Scholarship $1000

• Shelbydawn Oakes: Ed & Shirley Counts Family Scholarship $1,500; Gary Schneider Memorial Scholarship $300

• Raelynn Pebernat: First Time Freshman Merit Scholarship $15,000

• Carter Pleiman: Dave and Connie Mielke Scholarship $1,300; Botkins Athletic Boosters $500; Heidelberg Dean’s Scholarship $17,000 annually; Heidelberg Grant $6,500 annually; PressPro Magazine Scholarship $2,000

• Noah Ruppert: Botkins Community Club $1,000; Ohio State Lima Spring for Scholarship $1,000; General Dynamics Land Systems Science and Engineering Scholarship $800; James F. & Patricia C. Dietz Engineering Scholarship $1,500

• Keaton Schnippel: Don and Helen Ambos Memorial $1,000; Botkins Athletic Boosters $500

• Johnathan Smock: Lahrmer Family Scholarship Fund $1,500; Audrey Pitts Memorial Scholarship $500; First National Bank of Botkins $500; Heiland Post of the American Legion $500; Botkins Young Farmers Scholarship $500

• Brady Steinke: Randy Greve Memorial Scholarship $1,000; Botkins Young Farmers Scholarship $500

• Leah Steinke: Botkins High School Class of 1965 $1,000; Heiland Post of the American Legion $500

• Jacob Yenser: Walter F. Snyder Memorial Scholarship $2,100; Botkins Young Farmers Scholarship $500

• Alize Young: Federal Pell Grant $2,045; Achievement Scholarship $16,000; University Scholarship $7,588; Dale and Edith Foster Endowment $500; Nazarene Challenge Grant $2,500