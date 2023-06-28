Oberdorf Rockwood Parsley

HOUSTON — The Houston Community Association Inc. awarded three scholarships this year to Houston High School graduates, all in memory of someone who was fundamental in the history of the Houston Community Association. In addition to the $500 scholarships, there is now a $1,000 scholarship in memory of Roy O. and Gertrude A. Roeth, as they were two of the original founders and donated the land where the building stands today. The student who goes above and beyond and volunteers the most hours to our organization will be awarded this scholarship.

Katelynn Rockwood was awarded a $500 scholarship in memory of Norris Flinn for outstanding performance and volunteer service hours. Rockwood will be attending Wright State University in the fall to study Music Education. She is the daughter of Michael and Bobbi Rockwood.

Jillian Parsley was awarded a $500 scholarship in memory of Clifford Swob for outstanding performance and volunteer service hours. Parsley will be attending Ball State University in the fall to study Criminal Justice and Criminology. She is the daughter of Matt and Tiffany Jarrells.

Seth Oberdorf was awarded the Roy O. and Gertrude A. Roeth Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 for superior performance and volunteer service hours. Oberdorf will be attending Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida in the fall to study Aerospace Engineering. He is the son of Christine and Brian Helman and Larry Oberdorf, Jr.