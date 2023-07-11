Firefighters ready for 54th Fireman’s Picnic

Will Inman will be back to perform during the 2023 annual Kettlersville-Van Buren Township Fireman’s Picnic. He will be back on stage Saturday at 8 p.m. for the 54th annual picnic. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News file photo

KETTLERSVILLE — It’s time for family fun at the 54th annual Kettlersville-Van Buren Township Fireman’s Picnic Saturday, July 15. The event will be held from 3 p.m.-midnight at 8833 North St., Kettlersville.

The kids corn pit and cake wheel begin at 3 p.m., kicking the festival off for another year. 4-H booths and kids games begin at 4 p.m.

The chicken dinner begins at 4:30 p.m. and will be served until it’s sold out. Dinners are $10 each and includes a half of chicken, cole slaw, chips and roll.

At 5 p.m., the ice cream booth will open. Bingo and free pony rides start at 6 p.m.

Starting at 5 p.m., the dunk tank will be open. Hoping they won’t get wet will be Van Buren Fire Department Deputy Chief Ryan Axe, Anna Police Chief Darrin Goudy, Anna Elementary School Principal Denise Johnson, Anna Middle School Principal Derrick Purtee, Anna football coach Nick Marino and Anna instructional aide/bus driver Kara Kipp.

At 7 p.m., the kids toy wheel will open.

The hamburger and drink stand is open all day.

Will Inman will take the stage at 8 p.m. for a concert.

The Women’s Auxiliary is holding a raffle,. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. The drawing will be held at 11 p.m. and you don’t have to be present to win. One of the prizes is a cutom made fire pit. A second prize to be given away is a seven-day stay at a resort of the winner’s choice of either Daytona Beach, Florida, Bandera, Texas, or Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

All proceeds from the picnic will go to the fire department for the purchase of equipment.