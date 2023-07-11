Legion baseball: Sidney Post 217 beats Springfield Armoloy 4-2 Sidney Legion Post 217’s Tucker Herron runs towards third base while playing Springfield Armoloy on Monday at Custenborder Field. Post 217 won 4-2. The squad will play in the Region 2 tournament, which is scheduled to be held this weekend at Hardman Field in Piqua. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney Legion Post 217’s AJ Griesdorn pitches to Springfield Armoloy’s Ace Baisden on Monday at Custenborder Field. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney Legion Post 217’s Titus Gehret reaches home as Springfield’s Armoloy’s Layton Hughes waits for the throw on Monday at Custenborder Field. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Sidney Post 217 tuned up for the Region 2 tournament by beating Springfield Armoloy 4-2 on Monday at Custenborder Field.

Sidney (14-16-1) scored all four of its runs in the first inning.

Gavin Roberts and Noah McEldowney each drew walks to start the inning, then Brayden Monnin hit a single on a ground ball to third.

Titus Gehret drew a walk, which drove across one run. Xavier Phlipot then hit a grounder to third, which resulted in Monnin being tagged out at third. McEldowney scored on the fielder’s choice to push the lead to 2-0.

Joel Gehret then hit a line-drive double to center field to drive in one run, and Zander Mason hit a fly out to center field to drive in another.

Armoloy scored two runs in the sixth.

Sidney relief pitcher Gavin Roberts walked two batters, and after a ground out, Andrew Lowe drove in a run on a fly out to center. An error on a grounder to first resulted in another run scoring to cut the gap to 4-2, but Roberts coaxed a line out to left to get out of the inning.

Post 217 threatened in the bottom half. Titus Gehret hit a line-drive single to center with one out, then Joel Gehret hit a single on a fly to left with two outs. David Brunner drew a walk to load the bases, but a fielder’s choice grounder to short stop ended the inning.

Jacob Felts walked two batters with one out in the seventh. They advanced to third and second on a ground out, but Felts drew a ground out to third to end the inning.

Sidney finished with seven hits and committed one error. Armoloy managed two hits and didn’t commit any errors.

Xavier Phlipot picked up the win for Post 217. He pitched three innings and gave up two hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

AJ Griesdorn was 2 for 2 while Monnin was 2 for 3. Joel Gehret was 2 for 3 with one double.

The Region 2 tournament is scheduled to be held Thursday through Sunday at Hardman Field in Piqua. Post 217 is slated to open tournament play at 6 p.m. on Friday against Greenville Post 140 (5-15).

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.