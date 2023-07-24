City record

Police log

SUNDAY

-10:12 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-9:54 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to breaking and entering in progress in the 2000 block of Savanna Place.

-8:23 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 500 block of Bon Air Drive.

-8:02 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 700 block of Linden Avenue.

-7:26 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 300 block of Maple Street.

-6:53 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 700 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-6:09 p.m.: threats. Police received a report of threats at the police station on West Court Street.

-1:04 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 400 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-6:57 a.m.: menacing. Police responded to menacing in the 200 block of Lane Street.

-3:38 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 600 block of North Main Avenue.

-3:09 a.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-12:15 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the area of Forest Street and North West Avenue.

-12:13 a.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 100 block of West Court Street.

SATURDAY

-11:22 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-10:03 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 700 block of West North Street.

-4:14 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 100 block of East Poplar Street.

-4 p.m.: warrant. Dakota James Balo, 25, of Lima, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:49 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 1000 block of East Court Street.

-5 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of Doorley Road.

-4 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.

-2 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Clinton Avenue.

FRIDAY

-9:27 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 900 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-9:13 p.m.: crime in progress. Corey Allen Steele, 34, of Sidney, was arrested for obstructing official business.

-1:49 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 500 block of North Wagner Avenue.

-1:08 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of North Miami Avenue.

-12:48 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 400 block of East Hoewisher Road.

-10:58 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Shawnee Drive.

-8:53 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 700 block of Clinton Avenue.

-8:02 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the Sidney area.

-3:08 a.m.: crash. Police assisted with a crash with injuries in the 1000 block of Dingman Slagle Road.

Crashes

No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on July 22 at 7:23 p.m.

Austin T. Gambrel, 26, of Sidney, was driving a motorcycle traveling southbound on North Ohio Avenue and approached the intersection of East North Street. Gambrel had a green light at the intersection, but a Sidney ambulance was approaching the intersection from the west with its emergency lights and sirens on. Gambrel attempted to stop, causing the motorcycle to slide out and land on its side. Gambrel’s passenger was taken by Sidney EMS to Wilson Health with suspected minor injuries due to road rash.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell