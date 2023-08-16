Police log

TUESDAY

-11:07 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of Crescent Drive.

-9:25 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-6:47 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 200 block of West South Street.

-6:44 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Park Street and Fourth Avenue.

-5:31 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 200 block of West South Street.

-5:06 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:51 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 900 block of North Vandemark Road.

-3:47 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 200 block of North Highland Avenue.

-1:23 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-1:18 p.m.: recovered property. Police recovered stolen property or a vehicle.

-12:52 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-12:49 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Fourth Avenue and West Court Street.

-10:01 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 700 block of Taft Street.

-9:01 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of Lynn Street.

MONDAY

-9:40 p.m.: summons. Joelle Roth, 22, of Sidney, and Logan Matthew Williams, 22, of Sidney, received summons to appear in court for endangering children.

-4:45 p.m.: summons. Amy Marie Halcomb, 35, of Ludlow Falls, and Savannah Nichole Slorp, 40, of Dayton, received summons to appear in court for disorderly conduct.

-11:35 a.m.: summons. Michael R. Bowman, 57, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for theft.

Crashes

Sergio Roman, 49, of Wharton, Texas, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 15 at 12:49 p.m.

Miranda Jo Leach, 27, of Sidney, was stopped in traffic on Fourth Avenue at the intersection of West Court Street and Roman was behind her and rear-ended her.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:59 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

TUESDAY

-7:33 a.m. to 8:19 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

-8:05 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

MONDAY

-7:32 a.m. to 6:39 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-8:06 a.m. to 4:31 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell