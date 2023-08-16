It is scorching hot outside! I’ve been cooped up inside or escaping to my air-conditioned car to avoid the heat. It’s amazing how reliant we’ve become on air conditioning. The hot weather made me think of a heartwarming story.

A sign caught my eye that read “Lemonade $2.” The girls who made the sign were Jamie, 8; and Mary, 2. Jamie served the lemonade while Mary stacked and restacked the paper cups. Their customers were all neighbors, and despite a few spills, the service was exceptional with no complaints, only compliments. At the end of the day, they counted $26 in the change jar.

However, things slowed down, and all the neighborhood kids and parents had already come by. Then a stranger stopped and asked for a cup of lemonade. Mary had trouble finding a clean cup, and the sun had melted all the ice, leaving the lemonade syrupy and warm. The stranger still paid $20 for his drink and told the kids to keep the change.

It’s incredible how a stranger could be so kind and generous. It makes me think about God’s compassion and how he blesses us even when we don’t deserve it. We all face challenges and stress in our lives, and sometimes our best efforts fall short. But God’s compassion is still there, even when we don’t deserve it.

Throughout life, we come to realize that the moments that truly stand out are those when we have been shown kindness through small acts of compassion. It is at this time that we are called to serve others in a manner that reflects Christ’s love.

The Apostle James emphasized the importance of combining faith with actions, stating that “faith without works is dead.” (James 2:20) As true disciples and image-bearers of God, we are called to love and serve even the least among us with genuine compassion. By doing so, we are, in fact, serving Christ himself.

As children of the most high, we are heirs to the king of kings and representatives of his love. By going out and serving others through simple acts of love, we reflect the nature of Christ and bring positivity and hope to a world that needs it.

Let us, therefore, embark on a journey of spreading love, mercy, and compassion to all we encounter. In doing so, we not only brighten the lives of others but also shape our own hearts to mirror the love and goodness of Jesus.

The writer is the pastor for the Sidney First Methodist Church.