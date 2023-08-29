DAYTON – Premier Health is making it easier for busy women to get their annual mammogram screening with its mobile mammography coach that travels to businesses, public venues and events throughout Southwest Ohio.

Equipped with advanced imaging equipment, the coach offers traditional 2D and Genius 3D Mammography™ technology to detect breast cancer.

Schedule a mobile mammogram by calling 855-887-7364. For more information about the process and locations, visit www.premierhealth.com/mobilemammo or email [email protected].

The following dates and times are open for local appointments in September:

• Monday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stillwater Family Care, 471 Marker Road, Versailles;

• Monday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Miami County Internal Medicine, 2600 Mote Drive, Covington.

Premier Health welcomes partnerships with area businesses and event organizers to bring the mobile mammography coach to their locations in the community. For more information about how to bring the coach to your event or site, email [email protected] or call 844-453-4199.

The coach is owned and operated by Atrium Medical Center in Middletown. Genius 3D Mammography is a trademark of Hologic Inc.