To the editor:

I am searching for descendants of the manumitted slaves of John Randolph, who tried to settle 400 blacks on 3600 acres in Mercer county, Ohio, circa 1836. A Judge Linzee with posse met the 400 at the canal by New Bremen, and turned them away, said to have then settled in Sidney, Piqua, and Troy. A Senator Johnson of Celina finally quashed any hope of compensation for descendants circa 1950’s, or so I think.

I want to find descendants to have another go at compensation via legislature or federal courts. Maybe DNA and genealogy records might avail to find and identify the same. Any descendants can contact me via email address: [email protected].

Clarence J Saalman

Celina