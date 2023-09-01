SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Justin M. Harper, 27, of Nashville, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gabrielle N. Vanhook, 28, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Michelle Lynn Fellers, 36, of Troy, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.

Preston Nunn, 31, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension from prior driving under influence and contempt- dismissed, $663 fine.

Paul V. Connor II, 34, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $261 fine

Aaron Case, 25, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $438 fine.

Michelle Ann Louise Miller, 27, of Degraff, was charged with lights on parked/stopped vehicle, $211 fine.

Letitia Garrett, 40, of Port Jefferson, was charged with driving under suspension/ restrictions and failure to file registration, $261 fine.

Zachary Tyler Tames, 30, of Greenwood, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Willard E. Arnold, 52, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $261 fine.

Andrue David Morrison, 22, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Ricardo Omar Rincan Alveno, 26, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license and signal lights, $180 fine.

Lori Ann Talbot, 37, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Joseph A. Benanzer, 60, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Braydin Monnin, 18, of Troy, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

James Harrison Wray, 69, of Barbeau, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Charles Dwight Anderson, 62, of Dayton, was charged with following too closely/ assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Kyle J. Grabowski, 28, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Daniel Gaulin, 59, of I’slet, Quebec, was charged with commercial speed, $125 fine.

Christopher J. Hoge, 34, of Urbana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tara Michelle Edmonds, 31, of Traverse City, Michigan, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Cinda K. Hammond, 74, of Fairborn, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Isaiah Jacob, 35, of Celina, was charged with child restraint system, $140 fine.

William F. Martin, Jr., 56, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jessica L. Withrow, 35, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Devan K. Selanders, 31, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Lesley Thomas Roseberry, 28, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Gregory J. Homan, 45, of Maria Stein, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James P. Taylor, 65, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kimberly A. Walther, 48, of Kettering, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Amelia Rose Ellis, 28, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Quinton Chance Cox, 25, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rodney C. Collins, 42, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Anthony Bo Bruns, 47, of Worthington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Leroy L. Conley, 43, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Terry T. Morris, 60, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nolan Russell Cron, 25, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joseph Alexander Jenkins, 35, of Alpha, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Braydin A. Monnin, 18, of Troy, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Morgan Crow, 20, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Autumn M. Brideweser, 46, of Sidney, was charged with operating at stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Mason Lee Allen, 18, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Brett Epley, 18, of Troy, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Trayveion Henderson, 23, of Bloomington, Illinois, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Samantha J. Rhoades, 39, of Piqua, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Raquis Deshon McDonald, 43, of Muskegon, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Carlas L. Worley, 30, of Maplewood, was charged with driving under restrictions – child support and speeding – dismissed, $361 fine.

Andrew J. Grieshop, 59, of Wapakoneta, was charged with driving under suspension from prior DUI and driving under suspension – dismissed, $455 fine.

Denny R. Lambdin, 58, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $161 fine.

Emmanuel Mbue Ekema, 42, of West Chester, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Valerion O. Farr II, 49, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Marcus S. Covington, 48, of Richmond, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jordan Folkereth, 32, of Houston, was charged with hit skip damaging real property and reasonable control – dismissed, $388 fine.

Shane Springer, 53, of Wapakoneta, was charged with failure to reinstate license and contempt, $155 fine.

Melvin Nathaniel Miller, Jr., 36, of Venedocia, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $111 fine.

Tomas Ulibarri, 79, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance and distracted driving enhancement – dismissed, $136 fine.

Hailey Karin Allen, 26, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brandon M. Peak, 35, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Kurt Christopher Kiger, 27, of Milan, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John Baker, 52, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jennifer Lynn Oliver, 21, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone