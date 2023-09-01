SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Andrea Renae Branham, 39, of Dupont, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Daniel J. Gutman, 38, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Karyna Michelle Perez, 20, of Apopka, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

William J. Cline, 61, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christopher G. Clark, 61, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Michael L. Spencer, Jr., 35, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension/restrictions – child support – dismissed, $111 fine.

Joshua Henry Amheiser, 19, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Vicki C. Hartzell, 45, of Covington, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

David Richard Bell, 70, of Anna, was charged with reckless operation, $130 fine.

Lorraine R. Fischio, 62, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michelle R. Wells, 41, of Westland, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Justin E. Trostel, 40, of Quincy, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Carson Paul Taylor, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Megan Ann Powers, 22, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brookiah L. Bunley, 26, of Bellefontaine, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Ericka Lynn Bechtel, 37, of Belle Center, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Jesse A. Siders, 38, of West Milton, was charged with commercial speeding, $135 fine.

Keyara Shaliyah Lashea Scurlock, 28, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dustin C. Schaffer, 28, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John Holland, II, 18, of Delphos, was charged with no operator license and speeding, $305 fine.

Heather Rose Hoffman, 40, of Wyandotte, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Marius Gheorghe Forgaciu, 49, of Leonard, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John M. Dasher, 54, of Summerville, South Carolina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Karl Frick Clark, 57, of Vandalia, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Brayden Michael Brown, 18, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tabitha N. Werling, 35, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Isaiah Daniel Sharpe, 19, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Philip Robert Rupp, 23, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Madolynn Rose Johnson, 24, of Chesterland, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ralph Franklin King, Jr., 35, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Whitney N. Jenkins, 29, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nicholas A. Garrett, 23, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Mitchell Ray Hudson, Jr., 41, of Anniston, Alabama, was charged with no operator license – dismissed, $105 fine.

Theodore William Ripploh, 57, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sarah B. Doak, 38, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Billie Jo Carey, 21, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $413 fine.

Allen J. Conner, 35, of Brookville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Pavel Petrovich Sachkov, 43, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Jami Mckinnon, 41, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $213 fine.

Joseph E. Evans, 74, of Piqua, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Rex H. Kidder, 44, of Maplewood, was charged with use of unauthorized plates and no operator license, $236 fine.

Lynn Marie Kitzmiller, 54, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lindsay Nicole Litchfield, 38, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cody A. Maynard, 31, of Jackson Center, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Lori Ann Fowler, 52, of Reynoldsburg, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Byron Jones, 39, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kyle Blaine Hancock, 42, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Daniel Richard Gumola, 72, of Maybee, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Hector de Jesus Garcia, 30, of Mission, Texas, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew Scott Fisher, Jr., 18, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Seth M. Ewing, 20, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lon Matthew Arnett, 53, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone