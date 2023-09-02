125 years ago

September 2, 1898

The Klute band went to New Bremen this morning to play at the fair there. On account of this, the regular weekly band concert this week will be given Saturday instead of this evening.

The Third Ohio regiment has received orders to return to Ohio preparatory to being mustered out of the service. The regiment, which reached Huntsville only a few days ago, will move to Columbus as soon as transportation can be arranged.

——-

The report of the Health Officer Wyman for the month of August shows 13 births and four deaths. Of the births nine were females, while all four deaths were males.

100 years ago

September 2, 1923

At the meeting of the County Republican Central committee held the common pleas court room this afternoon. Harry Oldham was endorsed for the appointment as postmaster of Sidney. The endorsement was sent to Congressman Cable and it is believed the recommendation will be made in the near future. Of the votes cast by the committeemen, Oldham received 28, Kerr Carey, 12, and Charles Dorsey two.

——-

A detachment of the regular army, motoring through from Fort Knox, Ky. To Camp Perry, passed through Sidney this afternoon and made a short stop. There were four large trucks and a touring car in the detail.

75 years ago

September 2, 1948

A new auto supply store is to be started in Sidney in the immediate future and will occupy the double room at 113-115 West Poplar street where the Kroger store is now located. This was revealed today in a joint announcement by the Wagner Hotel Company and R.V. Corbin who will own and operate the new business. Frank Marshall, attorney for the hotel company revealed a lease has been signed for Corbin to take over the location and after the Kroger store moves to its new supermarket location on South Ohio avenue.

——-

Angus cattle shown by Ernest Zorn and Son of Jackson Center took top honors in the beef cattle division at the Ohio State Fair yesterday. In addition to the champion Angus, the Zorns showed the grand champion breeding female and the showmanship champion.

——-

Despite the extreme hot weather, Sidney High school’s Yellow Jackets are gradually rounding into shape for their rugged 1948 football campaign which opens with a home stand against Cincinnati Western Hills the night of September 17. Preceding the date, the Jackets are scheduled to appear in a dress rehearsal with Piqua, Troy, and Greenville at Piqua the night of September 10.

50 years ago

September 2, 1973

Janis Thompson, formerly of Delphos, is the new Shelby County Cooperative Extension agent for home economics for Shelby County. Miss Thompson replaces Diane Bower, who resigned earlier this year.

——-

VERSAILLES – Glenn Simmons, son of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Simmons of R.R. 2, who was graduated from the Yale Divinity School in June has now moved to Wilkes Barre, Pa. where he will do a year of intern work in six churches in that community.

——-

“Politics has been good to me but it’s time to let a younger man take over,” said Shelby County Treasurer Millard Jackson yesterday morning. Gerald Billing will become the new county treasurer Monday. Jackson has been treasurer since 1965.

25 years ago

September 2, 1998

Parkwood Elementary School has scheduled a number of activities to begin the 1998-99 school year. On Thursday at 6pm, there will be a planning meeting for the annual Fall Festival, which will be held Oct. 10. All parents and Parkwood supporters are invited to attend. Committee chairmen for this year’s festival are: chairwomen – Tracy Eck and Mitzi Gaylor; finances – Sarah Steenrod; pizza and pop stand – Karen Adkins and LeeAnn Boller.

——-

Columbus, Ohio (AP) – Gasoline prices in the state have dropped to their lowest point before Labor Day since 1989, the American Automobile Association Ohio Auto Club said. The average price in August for a gallon of self-serve regular unleaded gasoline fell to $1.018.

