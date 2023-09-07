By Charlotte Caldwell
SIDNEY – The Shelby County Commissioners approved a resolution to increase 2024 dog license fees effective Dec. 1, 2023, during their August meetings.
The 2024 dog license fees will be as follows:
• One year: $20
• One year, late: $40
• One year, partial: $10
• One year, partial, late: $20
• Three years: $60
• Three years, late: $80
• Three years, partial: $50
• Permanent: $200
• Permanent, late: $220
• Dangerous: $50
• Kennel: $100
• Kennel, late: $200
• Kennel, extra: $1
• OSU College of Veterinary Medicine: one year, 10 cents; three years, 30 cents; permanent, $1
The commissioners also rejected a bid for the sale of real estate on Vandemark Road.
Weekly expenditures were approved totaling $568,034.04 (Aug. 3), $2,034,655.09 (Aug. 10), $1,079,765.41 (Aug. 17), $312,024.72 (Aug. 24), and $339,224.81 (Aug. 31). Sales tax revenue of $166,776.63 was transferred from the general fund to the engineer’s fund, and the same amount was transferred to the capital improvement fund.