By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Commissioners approved a resolution to increase 2024 dog license fees effective Dec. 1, 2023, during their August meetings.

The 2024 dog license fees will be as follows:

• One year: $20

• One year, late: $40

• One year, partial: $10

• One year, partial, late: $20

• Three years: $60

• Three years, late: $80

• Three years, partial: $50

• Permanent: $200

• Permanent, late: $220

• Dangerous: $50

• Kennel: $100

• Kennel, late: $200

• Kennel, extra: $1

• OSU College of Veterinary Medicine: one year, 10 cents; three years, 30 cents; permanent, $1

The commissioners also rejected a bid for the sale of real estate on Vandemark Road.

Weekly expenditures were approved totaling $568,034.04 (Aug. 3), $2,034,655.09 (Aug. 10), $1,079,765.41 (Aug. 17), $312,024.72 (Aug. 24), and $339,224.81 (Aug. 31). Sales tax revenue of $166,776.63 was transferred from the general fund to the engineer’s fund, and the same amount was transferred to the capital improvement fund.