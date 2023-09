SIDNEY — Northtowne Church of god will host a Ladies Community Fellowship on Saturday, Sept. 23, beginning at 9 a.m.

Guest speakers will be Sharon Geissler and Tish Johnson. Worship will be by Kim Hooker and Kathy Danzig of Lighthouse Ministries.

Lunch will be served around 11:30 a.m. It will be prepared by Meal Prep Life.

To register, go online at www.northtownecog.org. The cost of the meal is $12.

The church is located at 2008 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney.