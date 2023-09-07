FORT LORAMIE — Homecoming celebrations at Fort Loramie High School will take place throughout the week of Sept. 11. The theme this year is “A Night in the City.”

The crowning ceremony will take place on Friday, Sept. 15, at 6:30 p.m., before the football game against Meadowdale High School. The dance will be on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the junior high gymnasium from 8 to 11 p.m.

The high school student council organizes the homecoming activities, which includes a variety of class competitions. This year’s Thursday Night Smackdown will begin at 8:30 p.m. or after the volleyball game verse Russia. Other homecoming festivities include the grades battling for bragging rights by dressing up for a spirit week and decorating the hallways.

The 2023 crown bearers are first graders, Raelyn Albers, daughter of Greg and Jamie Albers, and

Cole Schulze, son of Chad and Jody Schulze. The 2022 Homecoming royalty included Queen Emma Canti, daughter of Antonio and Alessandra Canti and host daughter of Kevin and Denise Moore, and King Isaac Raterman, son of Ron and Jo Raterman.

The 2023 homecoming court is:

Freshmen attendants Maddie Shatto, daughter of Jason and Heather Shatto, and Aydin Goubeaux, son of Scott and Traci Goubeaux.

Sophomore attendants Izzy Meyer, daughter of Jim Meyer and Michelle Bensman, and Ray Hoying, son of Tony and Jorgi Hoying.

Junior attendants Megan Gigandet, daughter of Ken and Diane Gigandet, and Isaac Holthaus, son of John and Kelly Holthaus.

King candidates are Alex Boerger, son of Craig and Lisa Boerger; Damian Bruns, son of Jason and Jenny Bruns; Mav Grudich, son of Chris and Jen Grudich; and Roger Hoying, son of Tony and Jorgi Hoying.

Queen candidates are Carlie Goubeaux, daughter of Chris and Jenny Goubeaux; Brynn Holland, daughter of Dan and Stacy Holland; Summer Hoying, daughter of Matt and Carrie Hoying; and Sunni Voisard, daughter of Roger and Kristi Voisard.