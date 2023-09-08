SIDNEY — A local business owner in Sidney recently made a big move to new location across town with the goal of expanding.

Bollinger Baseball & Softball’s new facility is located on 324 Admas St., Sidney, providing 9,600 square feet of training capable space. The new facility provides great opportunities for the rapidly growing business in Shelby County. A bonus feature to the location would be the proximity of Sidney’s largest field complex, Custenborder and Flanagan fields being 1 minute from the building.

Dalton Bollinger, owner of Bollinger Baseball & Softball, first started the business by running player development for other teams after college. This later grew to the point where he had the opportunity to do what he loved as a full-time job. Skip forward a few years later, Bollinger now has multiple instructors giving high-level, high-quality lessons to their large horizon of clients.

“The most exciting part of where we are now is more opportunities to implement up to date training methods,” said Bollinger. “This location and space allow teams to rent out the facility, so they have a place to practice in the winter during their off season. No place near is offering this service/space presently. The extra space also allows for an area for both a video and waiting room. This will allow players to watch educational/instructional films and at the same time provide an air-conditioned waiting area for parents to relax and watch their children hard at work.”

Bollinger Baseball & Softball just recently added an additional hitting instructor and are looking to add two more knowledgeable instructors with collegiate backgrounds in the field.

“The more we grow the more opportunities we give the players to keep succeeding in their sport, keep developing at a higher level and were able to do that with more space/room,” said Bollinger.

“It was a pleasure to assist Bollinger Baseball in finding a new training facility. We like to acknowledge local companies in Sidney expand. We continue to see great economic growth in Sidney in the industrial and commercial markets, I believe this trend will continue into 2024,” Conrad Echemann said. Echemann is an agent with Industrial Property Brokers, located in Piqua, brokered the deal. IPB has had experience with industrial sales and leasing since 2005, closely watching the market movements in the area. Industrial Property Brokers has expanded from central to northern Ohio and western Indiana.

Baseball and Softball are more than games — they are vehicles for personal growth, camaraderie, and achievement. Bollinger Baseball and Softball Instruction is dedicated to empowering players of all ages and skill levels to reach new heights in these captivating sports. With their guidance, personalized training and commitment to holistic development, they invite participants to join on the journey of skills and enhancement, character building, and unwavering passion. Experience the transformative power of skilled coaching and embark on a path to greatness in the world of baseball and softball.