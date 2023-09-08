PIQUA — The Edison Foundation recently received a $4,200 local community grant from Walmart on behalf of Edison State Community College. The funds will be used for the Charger Station food pantry located at the Piqua Campus. Nathan Kelly, store manager of the Piqua Walmart, visited campus on Thursday, Aug. 17, during which he presented a grant check and toured the Charger Station.

“We’re pleased to have partnered with Edison State on a recent project to focus on food insecurity, donating $4,200 to help provide food for students who need that extra boost,” Kelly said. “We’re all aware of the expenses attached to higher education with housing, books, tuition, and more. This will help stock the local campus food pantry for this very purpose.”

He added, “Through collaboration and philanthropic funding, we’re working to strengthen the charitable needs in Piqua and create an emotional belonging that extends from the store shopping experience into our local community, helping families where we can.”

Walmart’s local community grants are awarded through an open application process. Edison State received funding for the Charger Station food pantry as part of Walmart and Sam’s Club facilities’ initiative to provide hunger relief and promote healthy eating. These funds are provided to organizations that offer charitable meals or snacks for individuals in their local service area.

“Edison State is thankful for the continued partnerships with local community organizations that support our efforts to provide wrap-around services for our students,” said Dr. Jessica Chambers, dean of Student Engagement at Edison State. “This grant will be used to keep our Charger Station food pantry stocked for any student who needs a snack or meal so they can focus on learning and not worry about being hungry.”

Launched in 2019, the Charger Station food pantries, overseen by the Student Needs Team, are available at all campus locations for registered Edison State students. The pantries include much-needed items, including snacks, toiletries, baby items, school supplies and local resource information.

“We’re aligned with the very mission statement of Edison State in providing support to better serve students to complete their educational goals and realize their dreams,” said Kelly.