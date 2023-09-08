ST. MARYS — Grand Lake Health System has welcomed Jennifer Oliver, MSN, APRN, FNPC, as the newest member of the team at the Foot and Ankle Center. She has extensive experience in Acute Care, Home Care and Hospice Care.

Oliver brings her valuable experience to the Grand Lake Foot and Ankle Center team. She earned her nursing degrees at Rhodes State College and the University of Cincinnati. She is a board-certified American Academy of Nurse Practitioner.

“I chose medicine as I truly enjoy caring for people,” Oliver said. “I am excited to be working close to home.”

Her approach is to listen to her patients and use that information to treat their needs. She is a long-time resident of Maria Stein and was drawn to serving the members of her community and the surrounding communities. She takes pride in seeing her patients improve as they heal and ultimately feel their best.

Oliver is married and has three girls, a dog and a cat.

Serving Grand Lake and surrounding region, Grand Lake Health System has offices located in St. Marys, Celina, Maria Stein, Minster and Wapakoneta.