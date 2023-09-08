FORT LORAMIE — The Buckeye Trail Association will welcome Fort Loramie as the 20th Buckeye Trail Town on Saturday, Sept.23, 2023, 10 a.m. at Canal Park, Fort Loramie.

For over 1,400 miles, the Buckeye Trail winds around 47 counties in Ohio, reaching into every corner of the state. First envisioned in the late 1950s as a trail from the Ohio River to Lake Erie, the Buckeye Trail evolved into a large loop, branching both north and east from Cincinnati.

A Trail Town is a destination along a long-distance trail where users can venture from the path to explore the unique scenery, commerce, and heritage that the town has to offer.

“To become a designated Buckeye Trail Town, destinations make a commitment to share their areas’ outdoor opportunities, culture, history, and stories to visitors ready for new adventures” explains Andrew Bashaw, executive firector of the BTA. “Fort Loramie recognizes their unique position in the history of western Ohio and extends their hospitality for trail users to visit and learn about the village of Fort Loramie.”

With Fort Loramie village officials, the Buckeye Trail Association will be celebrating the designationin coordination with Fort Loramie German Heritage Days. Volunteers will be available to assist anyone who would like a guided hike of the Buckeye Trail through Fort Loramie following the dedication ceremony.

Ohio’s Buckeye Trail The Buckeye Trail was established in 1959, today it is a 1,400+ mile hiking trail linking the four corners of Ohio marked by 2-foot by 6-foot blue blazes. The BT follows wooded footpaths, abandoned railroad corridors, historic canal towpaths, rivers, lake shores, and country roads, within both rural and urban settings. The Trail provides public access to Ohio’s scenic and historic diversity. The BT is open to all, made possible through the permission and cooperation of federal, state and local agencies, private landowners and the tireless work of volunteers.

The Buckeye Trail Association is the leader in building, maintaining, protecting and promoting use of Ohio’s longest scenic hiking trail for its citizens, communities and partners. They provide outdoor recreation, opportunities to volunteer, education, access to the varied resources of Ohio and local economic benefits.