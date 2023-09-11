Police log

MONDAY

-9:34 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of East Court Street.

-4:54 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-4:16 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

-3:01 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

-2:50 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 700 block of Linden Avenue.

SUNDAY

-11:08 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 1000 block of Riverbend Boulevard.

-10:54 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of East Court Street and South Miami Avenue.

-7:31 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Whipp Road.

-6:34 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 200 block of South West Avenue.

-12:50 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of West Russell Road and Fourth Avenue.

-12:40 p.m.: summons. Jimmy Dean Pultz, 40, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for assault.

-11:59 a.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the area of West Poplar Street and North Walnut Avenue.

-11:46 a.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 200 block of East Poplar Street.

-5:17 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue.

-2 a.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the area of Shelby Street and North Miami Avenue.

-12:27 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Clinton Avenue.

SATURDAY

-10:44 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 400 block of Elm Street.

-10:28 p.m.: summons. Nathaniel Thomas Wise, 24, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

-8:06 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 100 block of West Poplar Street.

-7:01 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-6:45 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 100 block of East Clay Street.

-6:41 p.m.: solicitors. Police received a report of solicitors in the 2000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-5:28 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 600 block of East Avenue.

-3:03 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 2000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-10:21 a.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 1000 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

-9:22 a.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 2000 block of Collins Avenue.

-6:37 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of East Court Street.

-2:47 a.m.: shooting. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-1:11 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of Linden Avenue.

FRIDAY

-11:32 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 600 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-11:26 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the area of Michigan Street and Linden Avenue.

-8 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 400 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

-7:46 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 600 block of South Main Avenue.

-7:34 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Lynn Street and Aurora Court.

-6:59 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-5:01 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 300 block of Sycamore Avenue.

-4:52 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 300 block of Sycamore Avenue.

-4:38 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 2000 block of Collins Avenue.

-4:29 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:09 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of North Main Avenue and East North Street.

-1:12 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of East Court Street and South Main Avenue.

-1 p.m.: warrant. Jacob Auville, 27, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:32 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of Ross Bridge Trail.

-12:05 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-7:29 a.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-6:50 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Pike Street.

-1:15 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of East Court Street.

Crashes

Natasha K. Golden, 42, of Wapakoneta, was cited with driving within lanes/continuous lines of traffic after a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 10 at 12:50 p.m.

Golden was traveling westbound on West Russell Road in the right lane and Kami Michelle Harris, 20, of Sidney, was traveling in the same direction in the left lane. Golden attempted to merge into the left lane and struck Harris.

• Emilyann C. Albers, 36, of Sidney, was cited with driving within lanes/continuous lines of traffic after a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 8 at 7:46 p.m.

Albers was traveling northbound on South Main Avenue and changed lanes to park in front of a parked car owned by Jasi Henke, of Piqua. While doing so, Albers side-swiped Henke’s vehicle.

• Katelyn Ann Wilkins, 26, of Sidney, was cited with disobedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 8 at 1:12 p.m.

Wilkins was traveling eastbound on East Court Street approaching the intersection of Main Avenue and John Frank Strayer, 64, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on Main Avenue approaching the intersection. Wilkins failed to stop for the red light and struck Strayer in the intersection.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Braden Ray Cline, 24, of Port Jefferson, was traveling westbound on state Route 47 near the Walmart parking lot intersection in the straight lane. Joey Alexander Cockroft, 26, of Sidney, was traveling in the same direction in the right turn lane. Both parties claimed one ran into the other, and due to no witnesses, no one was cited.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell