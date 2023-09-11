By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for murder, forgery and theft, among other charges, on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Lashawn D. Hughes, 48, of Greensboro, North Carolina, who is currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count of murder, an unclassified felony, for purposefully causing the death of another by shooting the victim in the face with a handgun with the further specification that the offense was committed by discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle; one count of having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony, for possession of a 9mm Glock handgun after a previous conviction of murder in Allegheny County, and one count of tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, for disposing of a 9mm Glock to impair its availability as evidence. Grand Jurors further specify that the Glock 9mm handgun is subject to forfeiture.

He is accused of the shooting death Brandon Tyler Welsh, 32, of Eaton, who died at the scene at 1630 Ferguson Court, Sidney, on Aug. 30. According to a Sidney Police Department report, the shooting was the result of an altercation between the two men due to a road rage incident.

Cadijah R. Spears, 29, of Dayton, was indicted on three counts of forgery, a fifth degree felony, for attempting to cash fraudulent checks that she knew had been forged.

Jarawd G. Owens, 29, of Dayton, was indicted on one count of forgery, a fifth degree felony, for attempting to cash a fraudulent check for the purpose of defrauding the victim.

Jacob P. Sheridan, 25, at large, was indicted on one count of theft of credit card, a fifth degree felony, for stealing a debit card; one count of identity fraud, a third degree felony, and one count of grand theft, a fourth degree felony, for using another’s name and social security number for withdrawals from an individual’s bank account and purchases using their credit/debit card in an amount exceeding $7500 but less than $150,000.

David J. Marlow, 29, at large, was indicted on three counts of theft, a fifth degree felony, for stealing catalytic converters with a value exceeding $1000, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine and a scale, two counts of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for Fentanyl, one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony for selling or offering to sell methamphetamine, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, and one count of possession of drugs, a third degree felony, for fentanyl in an amount exceeding the bulk amount but less than five times the bulk amount.

Logan A. Garber, 39, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony, one count of failure to stop after accident, a first degree misdemeanor, and one count of driving under suspension, a first degree misdemeanor, for possession of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado he knew or had reasonable cause to believe had been stolen, causing an accident with an unattended motor vehicle without leaving required written information, and for driving while under suspension.

Jeremy R. Myers, 46, at large, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine and a baggie.

Scott David Travis, 59, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, for preparing for transport, delivery and/or distribution of hashish in an amount exceeding 50 grams, but less than 200 grams, two counts of trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, for less than 50 grams of hashish and for preparing for transport, delivery, and/or distribution of marijuana/THC products in and amount exceeding 200 grams but less than 1000 grams. Travis was also indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony, for possession of a hi-point 9mm handgun after a previous conviction of aggravated burglary in Miami County. Grand Jurors specified that the hi-point 9mm handgun and ammunition is subject to forfeiture.

Kimberly R. Heysham, 48, at large, was indicted on one count of failure to appear, a fourth degree felony, for failure to report to a sentencing hearing after being released on her own recognizance.