Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-5:09 a.m.: breaking and entering. Deputies responded to breaking and entering in the 7000 block of Pasco Montra Road.

-2:47 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of Dingman Slagle Road and Pasco Montra Road.

SATURDAY

-7:44 p.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to shooting in the 4000 block of Vermont Drive.

-4:08 p.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to shooting in the 8000 block of Pasco Montra Road.

-2:57 p.m.: suspicious person. Personnel responded to a suspicious person in the 200 block of East Clay Street.

-12:58 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 21000 block of Middleton Hume Road.

-12:55 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 100 block of East Park Street in Fort Loramie.

-12:10 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 100 block of Highland Drive.

-10:59 a.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries in the area of Troy Sidney Road and County Road 25A.

-2:44 a.m.: pursuit. Deputies and Fort Loramie EMS and Fire responded to a pursuit in the 100 block of South Main Street in Fort Loramie.

-1:03 a.m.: fight. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to a fight in the area of Kirkwood Road and River Road.

FRIDAY

-1:27 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 100 block of North Liberty Street in Russia.

THURSDAY

-11:32 p.m.: drugs. Deputies and Fort Loramie Police responded to drugs in the 10 block of South Main Street in Fort Loramie.

Village log

FRIDAY

-7:48 p.m.: vandalism. Jackson Center Police responded to vandalism in the 200 block of South Linden Street.

-12:19 p.m.: crash. Lockington Fire and Sidney EMS responded to a semi-truck that rolled over in the 10000 block of Millcreek Road.

THURSDAY

-11:07 p.m.: crash. Anna EMS and Botkins Fire responded to a semi-truck that rolled over on an Interstate 75 exit ramp.

Crashes

No one was cited after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Sept. 8 at 12:18 p.m.

Daniel R. Dailey, 36, of Wapakoneta, was driving a semi-truck traveling eastbound on Millcreek Road when he said that a pickup truck was traveling westbound and came into the eastbound lane. Dailey swerved to avoid the truck, causing him to travel off the right side of the roadway and roll over into a ditch. He then struck a utility pole. Dailey’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing and he had suspected minor injuries but was not evaluated by EMS personnel.

• Thomas Earl Atwell, 55, of Fairborn, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Sept. 7 at 11:08 p.m.

Atwell was driving a semi-truck traveling southbound when he began to drift outside of the right lane onto the exit 104 ramp. Atwell drove off the right side of the roadway striking the exit sign. He then came back onto the roadway on the exit ramp, overturned onto the driver’s side and slid off the left side of the roadway. The truck was towed by Wrecker’s Towing and Atwell was taken by Anna EMS to Wilson Health with suspected minor injuries.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-7:10 a.m. to 2:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

SATURDAY

-12:36 a.m. to 10:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-5:26 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-12:15 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to one call.

FRIDAY

-8:15 a.m. to 9:25 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

THURSDAY

-5:06 to 9:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

