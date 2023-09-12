Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County to host Remembrance Walk

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will host its 2023 Remembrance Walk on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, 3230 N. County Road 25A, Troy.

Family members, friends and community members are invited to walk in honor or in memory of loved ones. Net proceeds benefit patient care and services at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, including grief counseling; complementary therapies such as music, art, and massage; and financial assistance for patients unable to pay for their care.

Registration and T-shirt pick-up begin at 8:30 a.m., and the walk begins at 10 a.m. Memory walk signs will be available for purchase for $20 ahead of the walk date and displayed during the Remembrance Walk.

Registration for an individual is $25. Active military or veterans can register for $20. Youth walkers, ages 12 and under, are $15 per person. A memory sign can be purchased for $20. Visit www.OhiosHospice.org/OHMCWalk23 to register or purchase a memory sign. Register by Oct. 6 to order a memory walk sign and be guaranteed a T-shirt.

For questions or sponsorship information for the 2023 Remembrance Walk, call 937-258-5537.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, has been serving patients in Miami County since 1983. The not-for-profit hospice is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those facing life-limiting illnesses in Miami, Darke and Shelby counties. Its outstanding care has earned recognition from the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics.