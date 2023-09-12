Woman turns love of collecting into business

Jessica Elsner, of Sidney, stands in the middle of her new business, Uniquely Vintage during its grand opening on Friday, Sept. 8. The new store is located at 1281 Wapakoneta Ave. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Tina Swartz, left, of Piqua, and Teresa Luttrell, of Christiansburg, look at an old box for sale at the grand opening of Uniquely Vintage on Friday, Sept. 8. The new store is located at 1281 Wapakoneta Ave. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Some of the items for sale at Uniquely Vintage during its grand opening on Friday, Sept. 8. The new store is located at 1281 Wapakoneta Ave. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News The front exterior of Uniquely Vintage during its grand opening on Friday, Sept. 8. The new store is located at 1281 Wapakoneta Ave. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – Uniquely Vintage is a new furniture and home décor store opening in Sidney. Owner Jessica Elsner decided to open her store when her love of collecting antiques and vintage items grew too big for her home.

Elsner said, “I started as a collector. I just really love retro and vintage items. My house is full of vintage and antique furniture.” Her favorite items to collect are crushed velvet vintage chairs. She has a few for sale in her shop, although she would keep them all if she could. She also enjoys taking old pieces and giving them new life.

Elsner wants her store to be an affordable alternative to big box stores for furniture and vintage home décor, and her shop is filled with a unique collection of antique and vintage furniture, along with many pieces she has created. Some of her creations include bowls and barstools made out of old records and a coffee table made out of license plates. The most unique piece currently in the store is a vintage 1970s crushed velvet couch with orange and green flowers.

Uniquely Vintage is a warm, welcoming store with a retro feel. Elsner said, “My hope with my store is that it is a fun and welcoming place where people can find affordable and unique items.”

A grand opening celebration was held Sept. 8-9.

Uniquely Vintage is located at 1281 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney, close to Marcos Pizza. Many of the items can be seen at www.uniquelyvintageshop.com, on Facebook at Uniquely Vintage, and on Instagram at Uniquely.Vintage.LLC. The store hours are Tuesday – Friday 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Elsner can be reached at 937-658-8652.