Police log

TUESDAY

-11:38 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of East Court Street.

-7:31 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle at mile marker 90 on Interstate 75.

-7:07 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 300 block of Sycamore Avenue.

-6:17 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle at mile marker 90 on Interstate 75.

-4:58 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-3:44 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 1000 block of Amherst Drive.

-1:46 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to disorderly conduct in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-10:37 to 11:05 a.m.: fraud. Police received two fraud reports in the 1000 block of Milligan Court.

-9:42 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Park Street.

-6:27 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash at the entrance to Interstate 75 from Fair Road.

-4:13 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of East Court Street.

-1:41 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 400 block of East Ruth Street.

-12:07 a.m.: intoxicated subject. Police responded to an intoxicated person in the 600 block of South Ohio Avenue.

MONDAY

-10:17 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-9:13 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue.

-8:43 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of East North Street.

-6:49 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Whipp Road.

-3:43 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue.

-3:40 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 100 block of South Walnut Avenue.

-3:07 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 600 block of North Main Avenue.

-3:06 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of East Avenue.

-1:36 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Whipp Road.

-11:33 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 500 block of Wilson Avenue.

-9:44 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of South Walnut Avenue and West Court Street.

Crashes

No one was cited after a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Sept. 13 at 4:46 a.m.

Aurthur J. Trick Jr., 63, of New Carlisle, was traveling northbound through the parking lot at 1675 Campbell Road. Brandi Nacole Phillips, 31, of Jackson Center, was walking eastbound in a marked crosswalk in the parking lot. Trick failed to yield and struck Phillips. Phillips was taken by Sidney EMS to Wilson Health with suspected serious injuries.

• John E. Widney, 80, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 12 at 6:27 a.m.

Widney was traveling westbound on Fair Road when he rear-ended Dreama K. Anderson, 38, of Sidney, who was stopping for a red light at the intersection of Interstate 75.

• Andrew E. Kinkle, 63, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 11 at 9:44 a.m.

Mirian K. Hoy, 81, of Sidney, was traveling westbound on West Court Street near the intersection of Franklin Avenue. Kinkle was turning left from Franklin Avenue and struck Hoy.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-4:45 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

TUESDAY

-1:58 to 10:51 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

-4:08 a.m. to 9:01 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

MONDAY

-8:09 a.m. to 11:37 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-9:58 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

SEPT. 10

-10:14 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-7:31 a.m. to 8:22 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

SEPT. 9

-1:08 a.m. to 10:50 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-8:18 a.m. to 5:33 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

SEPT. 8

-8:16 a.m. to 10:52 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls.

-7:49 a.m. to 12:14 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

SEPT. 7

-6:46 a.m. to 10:52 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

SEPT. 6

-10:52 a.m. to 10:56 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls.

-2:06 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell