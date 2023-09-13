Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-9:13 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 14000 block of state Route 119 in Anna.
Village log
MONDAY
-5:38 p.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police responded to threats in the 600 block of Jackson Street.
-3:17 p.m.: suspicious person. Jackson Center Police responded to a suspicious person in the 17000 block of state Route 65.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-10:52 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.
MONDAY
-8:41 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.
-3:35 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell