Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-9:13 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 14000 block of state Route 119 in Anna.

Village log

MONDAY

-5:38 p.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police responded to threats in the 600 block of Jackson Street.

-3:17 p.m.: suspicious person. Jackson Center Police responded to a suspicious person in the 17000 block of state Route 65.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:52 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

MONDAY

-8:41 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

-3:35 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell