MARIA STEIN – The Adoration Guild Fall Learning Series on Introductory and Concluding Rites of the Mass will be held on Oct. 10 and Oct. 19. Both sessions will be held in the Shrine’s Adoration Chapel and begin at 10 a.m. They are free and open to the public.

These two presentations will consider the elements and flow of the Introductory and Concluding Rites, how they developed historically, and why people certainly cannot take them for granted. Both sessions are presented by Sister Joyce Ann Zimmerman, C.PP.S. For more than 50 years, Zimmerman has belonged to a Congregation of women religious founded for Eucharistic Adoration. She is the founding director of the Institute for Liturgical Ministry in Dayton, Ohio; an adjunct professor of liturgy; and a frequent facilitator of workshops on liturgy. She has published numerous scholarly and pastoral liturgical books and articles.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.